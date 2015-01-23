BRIEF-Edify FY EBITDA up at 52.6 million euros
* FY EBITDA 52.6 million euros ($56.41 million) versus 36.9 million euros year ago
Jan 23 Dazhou Xingye Holdings Co Ltd
* Says plans private placement to raise up to 500 million yuan ($80.28 million)
* Says it shares to resume trade on Jan 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Cll5sg; bit.ly/15DvvaJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FY EBITDA 52.6 million euros ($56.41 million) versus 36.9 million euros year ago
* Net income for 2016 amounted to 871 million euros ($934.06 million) (11.25 euro per share) compared with 630 million euros (8.14 euro per share) for 2015