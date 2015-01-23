Jan 23 Dazhou Xingye Holdings Co Ltd

* Says plans private placement to raise up to 500 million yuan ($80.28 million)

* Says it shares to resume trade on Jan 26

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Cll5sg; bit.ly/15DvvaJ

($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan renminbi)