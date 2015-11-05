Nov 5 A pair of Deutsche Bank AG
healthcare investment bankers are leaving for JPMorgan Chase &
Co a little more than a year after joining the German
bank, according to people familiar with the matter.
Peter Zippelius and Andrew Bhak, who co-headed Deutsche
Bank's healthcare services group, had both been hired in April
2014 from Morgan Stanley. They will start at JPMorgan
later this month, one of the people said.
Representatives for Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan declined to
comment. Zippelius and Bhak could not be reached for comment.
JPMorgan's former co-head of healthcare services, Ravi
Sachdev, left the bank earlier this year for a role at private
equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC.
Deutsche Bank was ranked No. 12 for global healthcare M&A
this year, up from No. 16 during the same period last year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
This week, the bank advised Shire plc on its $5.9
billion acquisition of rare disease specialist Dyax Corp
, as well as healthcare technology and services company
MedAssets in its acquisition by private equity firm Pamplona
Capital Management for $2.7 billion.
Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan announced a radical
overhaul in October, splitting its investment banking unit in
two and parting ways with some of its top bankers.
Deutsche Bank also said last month it would cut 15,000 jobs,
shed assets and streamline its investment bank to improve
returns.
The bank announced this week it had hired former Goldman
Sachs Group Inc banker Alasdair Warren as its head of
corporate and investment banking in Europe.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing Meredith
Mazzilli)