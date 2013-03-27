MOSCOW, March 27 Credit agency Standard & Poor's
said it sees no immediate ratings impact on Russian banks from
the Cyprus bailout, though imposing capital controls could lead
to operational risks for lenders and borrowers.
Cyprus is finalising capital controls to prevent a run on
its banks when they reopen on Thursday after the Mediterranean
island state agreed a rescue package with the European Union.
S&P credit analyst Sergey Voronenko said in a report that
restrictions on the flow of funds were having only a limited
direct impact on rated Russian financial institutions despite
their sizable loan exposure to the island.
Russia's central bank reiterated on Wednesday that it did
not see systemic risks to the country's banking system emanating
from Cyprus should it impose capital controls, though clients
might be "inconvenienced."
S&P estimated that as of Jan. 31, cross-border loans to
Cyprus-based companies of Russian origin totalled about 23
billion euros ($29.6 billion) - or around 10 percent of the
corporate loan books of the three Russian banks it rates - VTB
, Gazprombank and Alfa Bank.
VTB has the biggest exposure to the island among Russian
banks via its subsidiary Russian Commercial Bank.
S&P said that cash flows related to these loans could be
shifted to banks located in other countries.
"However, the imposition of cross-border capital controls
and restrictions on money transferring could lead to operational
risks both for lenders and borrowers," it said.
Russian banks have said they see a limited impact from the
Cypriot banking crisis, with VTB saying its worst-case losses
would be tens of million of euros.
Russian officials have expressed concern that Cyprus may
keep capital controls for a lengthy period, and have linked
their willingness to restructure a 2.5 billion euro bailout loan
granted in 2011 to the duration of such restrictions.