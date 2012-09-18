Sept 18 Development Bank of Japan on Tuesday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DEVELOPMENT BANK OF JAPAN AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1.625 PCT MATURITY 09/25/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.409 FIRST PAY 03/25/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.715 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/25/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 55.3 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MOVER THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A