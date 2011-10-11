LONDON Oct 11 Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gne.DE is
hoping to attract more Russian companies to list in Frankfurt,
its head of market services said on Tuesday, seeking to
challenge London's dominance as the venue of choice for Russian
businesses raising capital abroad.
The London Stock Exchange , home to 49 Russian firms,
has seen six new listings from Russia this year, including
mid-sized lender Nomos NMOSq.L and real estate developer
Etalon (ETLNGq.L).
With Russia planning $10 billion of privatisations next year
and many large Russian companies still in private hands, it is
expected to be a key source of equity capital market activity in
the coming years.
"The big breakthrough is out there for us to grab,"
Alexander Hoeptner told reporters at a briefing in London.
"We are in continuous talks with the government, with
regional governments, and corporate circles that are targeting
the development of industrial sectors."
Frankfurt's attractions include lower listing costs and
greater liquidity, said Hoeptner, with average monthly trades of
13,300 per company in the year through August, compared with
6,500 on the LSE, according to World Federation of Exchanges
data.
Frankfurt also gives companies good access to international
investors, Hoeptner said, with around 28 percent of investors in
Deutsche Boerse-listed firms coming from the UK, 10 percent from
France and 15 percent from the United States.
"I think we can convince Russian companies of the sustained
quality value that we can offer them, combined with the low cost
of capital and the same range of investors that they have
elsewhere, in Frankfurt," said Hoeptner.
Frankfurt, which has already become a popular venue for
Chinese firms listing outside of Asia, is also targeting India
and Turkey as a potential source of new listings from growth
markets, he added.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by David Holmes)