LONDON Oct 11 Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gne.DE is hoping to attract more Russian companies to list in Frankfurt, its head of market services said on Tuesday, seeking to challenge London's dominance as the venue of choice for Russian businesses raising capital abroad.

The London Stock Exchange , home to 49 Russian firms, has seen six new listings from Russia this year, including mid-sized lender Nomos NMOSq.L and real estate developer Etalon (ETLNGq.L).

With Russia planning $10 billion of privatisations next year and many large Russian companies still in private hands, it is expected to be a key source of equity capital market activity in the coming years.

"The big breakthrough is out there for us to grab," Alexander Hoeptner told reporters at a briefing in London.

"We are in continuous talks with the government, with regional governments, and corporate circles that are targeting the development of industrial sectors."

Frankfurt's attractions include lower listing costs and greater liquidity, said Hoeptner, with average monthly trades of 13,300 per company in the year through August, compared with 6,500 on the LSE, according to World Federation of Exchanges data.

Frankfurt also gives companies good access to international investors, Hoeptner said, with around 28 percent of investors in Deutsche Boerse-listed firms coming from the UK, 10 percent from France and 15 percent from the United States.

"I think we can convince Russian companies of the sustained quality value that we can offer them, combined with the low cost of capital and the same range of investors that they have elsewhere, in Frankfurt," said Hoeptner.

Frankfurt, which has already become a popular venue for Chinese firms listing outside of Asia, is also targeting India and Turkey as a potential source of new listings from growth markets, he added. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by David Holmes)