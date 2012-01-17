BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
BRUSSELS Jan 17 EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia said on Tuesday that competing exchanges were key to ensuring efficient and competitive markets for users.
"Exchanges are a crucial instrument for modern and efficient capital markets," he said, according to the text of a speech at an industry conference. "And for this reason, competition between exchanges is needed."
Almunia had recommended that the proposed merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext be blocked.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc.