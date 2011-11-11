* Regulators continue to exclude OTC from review - source

* Antitrust concerns in Europe over $9 billion takeover

* Exchanges have until Nov. 17 to offer EU concessions (Adds timing of final decision)

By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Spicer

FRANKFURT/NEW YORK, Nov 10 Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N are reviewing possible concessions that would allow them to seal a $9 billion merger after European regulators reiterated this week that over-the-counter (OTC) contracts would be excluded from an antitrust review.

A financial source familiar with the deal said on Thursday the European Union has stood by its view, reported last month by Reuters, that the review should focus only on the exchange-traded market, and not the far larger OTC market.

EU regulators held a "state of play" meeting in Brussels on Tuesday with the two companies, the latest round in an in-depth antitrust review of the deal that would create the world's largest exchange operator.

The meeting effectively put the ball back in the exchanges' court.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext are reviewing possible remedies that would address the European Commission's concerns, though plans have not been finalized, two sources said on Thursday.

The specific remedies being considered were unclear.

Deutsche Boerse, the buyer in the deal, and NYSE Euronext have until Nov. 17 to offer concessions, such as opening up businesses to rivals or selling some operations. Such remedies could begin to erode the strategic and financial rationale of the deal that was announced back in February.

If the companies offer concessions in coming days, that would automatically trigger a 15 working-day extension to the EU's deadline to decide on the deal, to Jan. 23 from Dec. 22 currently.

The two companies have been realistic about the need for concessions, and they are preparing to address that, one of the sources said.

However, the exchanges are unlikely to make large-scale concessions.

NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer, who would be CEO of the combined company, said last week: "At some point, the logic of the combination would not hold together if we are asked to give up too much." [ID:nnL5E7M319]

The two companies declined to comment on Thursday.

The sources requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of negotiations.

The OTC exclusion makes it more difficult for Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext -- which together would have a near monopoly on exchange-based futures trading in Europe -- to convince the EU that the combination is not anti-competitive. [ID:nL5E7LA393]

The pair have in part argued that together they would create a European champion that could better compete with strong exchange competitors in the United States, Latin America and Asia. [ID:nL5E7LP33D] (Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and Jonathan Spicer in New York; Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Richard Chang)