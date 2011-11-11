* Regulators continue to exclude OTC from review - source
* Antitrust concerns in Europe over $9 billion takeover
* Exchanges have until Nov. 17 to offer EU concessions
By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Spicer
FRANKFURT/NEW YORK, Nov 10 Deutsche Boerse AG
(DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N are reviewing possible
concessions that would allow them to seal a $9 billion merger
after European regulators reiterated this week that
over-the-counter (OTC) contracts would be excluded from an
antitrust review.
A financial source familiar with the deal said on Thursday
the European Union has stood by its view, reported last month
by Reuters, that the review should focus only on the
exchange-traded market, and not the far larger OTC market.
EU regulators held a "state of play" meeting in Brussels on
Tuesday with the two companies, the latest round in an in-depth
antitrust review of the deal that would create the world's
largest exchange operator.
The meeting effectively put the ball back in the exchanges'
court.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext are reviewing possible
remedies that would address the European Commission's concerns,
though plans have not been finalized, two sources said on
Thursday.
The specific remedies being considered were unclear.
Deutsche Boerse, the buyer in the deal, and NYSE Euronext
have until Nov. 17 to offer concessions, such as opening up
businesses to rivals or selling some operations. Such remedies
could begin to erode the strategic and financial rationale of
the deal that was announced back in February.
If the companies offer concessions in coming days, that
would automatically trigger a 15 working-day extension to the
EU's deadline to decide on the deal, to Jan. 23 from Dec. 22
currently.
The two companies have been realistic about the need for
concessions, and they are preparing to address that, one of the
sources said.
However, the exchanges are unlikely to make large-scale
concessions.
NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer, who would
be CEO of the combined company, said last week: "At some point,
the logic of the combination would not hold together if we are
The two companies declined to comment on Thursday.
The sources requested anonymity because of the sensitivity
of negotiations.
The OTC exclusion makes it more difficult for Deutsche
Boerse and NYSE Euronext -- which together would have a near
monopoly on exchange-based futures trading in Europe -- to
convince the EU that the combination is not anti-competitive.
The pair have in part argued that together they would
create a European champion that could better compete with
strong exchange competitors in the United States, Latin America
(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and Jonathan Spicer
in New York; Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels;
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Richard Chang)