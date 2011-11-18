Nov 18 The head of NYSE Euronext NYX.N, who is trying to win regulatory support for a blockbuster merger with Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE), said on Friday the remedies the two exchanges pitched to the European Commission were "very strong" and "the right balance."

The companies, which combined would be the world's largest exchange operator, on Thursday offered to sell some businesses and give rivals access to a major clearinghouse in an effort to soothe the Commission's antitrust concerns over the grip they would have on derivatives trading. [ID:nL5E7MI0HS]

The remedies are "proportionate" and "strike the right balance between the European Commission's concerns and our own desire to preserve the compelling industrial logic of the combination for our shareholders, clients and all of you," NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer said in a video message to employees.

Niederauer would be CEO of the combined company if the $9 billion deal is ultimately approved. The Commission must decide by Jan. 23; "We would expect to close shortly thereafter," Niederauer said in the message, according to a U.S. regulatory filing. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)