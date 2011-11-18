Nov 18 The head of NYSE Euronext NYX.N, who
is trying to win regulatory support for a blockbuster merger
with Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE), said on Friday the remedies
the two exchanges pitched to the European Commission were "very
strong" and "the right balance."
The companies, which combined would be the world's largest
exchange operator, on Thursday offered to sell some businesses
and give rivals access to a major clearinghouse in an effort to
soothe the Commission's antitrust concerns over the grip they
would have on derivatives trading. [ID:nL5E7MI0HS]
The remedies are "proportionate" and "strike the right
balance between the European Commission's concerns and our own
desire to preserve the compelling industrial logic of the
combination for our shareholders, clients and all of you," NYSE
Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer said in a video
message to employees.
Niederauer would be CEO of the combined company if the $9
billion deal is ultimately approved. The Commission must decide
by Jan. 23; "We would expect to close shortly thereafter,"
Niederauer said in the message, according to a U.S. regulatory
filing.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)