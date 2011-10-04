NEW YORK Oct 4 The head of Deutsche Boerse AG
(DB1Gn.DE), which is working on sealing its $9 billion takeover
of NYSE Euronext NYX.N, said exchange operators must go
global to survive and cannot focus only on local markets.
Reto Francioni, the German market's chief executive,
predicted at a conference hosted by Baruch College that there
will soon be a very limited number of global operators.
The comments come on a day that two sources with knowledge
of the situation told Reuters that European Union regulators
will formally object this week to the proposed merger, a move
that was expected and that may force the companies to offer
concessions to ease competition concerns. [ID:nL5E7L42H3]
