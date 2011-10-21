BRUSSELS Oct 21 EU regulators have extended
their review of Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) bid to acquire NYSE
Euronext by just over a week to Dec. 22, after the
German exchange operator asked for more time to reply to
regulatory concerns.
"The statement of objections is a substantial and long
document, and we are analysing it and preparing our response,"
Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Friday.
"Given the complex issues involved and our desire to provide
a full and comprehensive response to the Commission, we have
asked for, and received, seven additional working days to
provide our submission."
The European Commission sent the statement of objections --
a charge sheet setting out their concerns over the $9 billion
deal -- to the companies on Oct 5.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)