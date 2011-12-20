BRUSSELS Dec 20The European Commission expects to make a decision on the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext by the end or January or early February, the EU's antitrust chief said on Tuesday.

"We have produced a second market test of the new set of remedies presented by the parties. We are analysing the results of this second market test and in due course - that means the end of January, the beginning of February - we will adopt our position," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference.

Almunia did not comment on the possible remedies offered by the exchanges to address competition concerns.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext offered last week to sell the entire single equity derivatives business of NYSE Euronext's Liffe unit in Brussels, Paris, Lisbon, Amsterdam and London.

They also proposed to grant rivals more extensive and indefinite access to their clearing house for trading in innovative equity index and interest rate derivatives.

Rivals and users had until Monday to comment on the proposals. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)