* NYSE Euronext CEO to say $9 bln deal is not anti-competitive

* Deal would create world's largest exchange operator

* Third parties also due to attend two-day hearing

* EU Commission decision on deal due by Dec. 22

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) $9 billion deal with NYSE Euronext will create a heavyweight able to better compete with rivals, the chief executive of the U.S.-based exchange operator will tell EU regulators at a closed-door hearing on Thursday.

NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer said in a video message to employees on Monday that the deal to create the world's largest exchange operator was not anti-competitive.

"We are going to try to impress on everybody that our derivatives businesses are not competitive but in fact complementary," he said in the message.

"If we put these together it creates a European champion, a counterweight if you will, to the very strong businesses in the United States, Latin America and Asia," he said.

The combination of the operators' Eurex and Liffe derivatives operations would give the merged company more than 90 percent of the trade in exchange-based futures in Europe.

The European Commission will hold a two-day hearing on Thursday on the deal following a request by the companies. It will decide by Dec. 22 whether to clear the deal.

Niederauer urged the Commission to take a global perspective of the deal.

"Competition in our industry is clearly global, this is not a European market, we operate in a global market and there's never been more competition, there's never been more fragmentation," he said.

OFFICIALS, EU STATES, 3RD PARTIES AT HEARING

Sources have told Reuters that the regulator is assessing the deal only in terms of the exchange-listed market, thereby excluding over-the-counter derivatives.

This would in effect underscore the combined operator's dominance in derivatives, which could fuel competition concerns and force the companies to offer significant concessions in return for regulatory clearance for the deal.

Deutsche Boerse head Reto Francioni and Andreas Preuss, the chief executive of the operator's Eurex derivatives unit, will also attend the hearing, said a person familiar with the matter.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia is not expected to be at the hearing. Such events are typically attended by Commission officials handling the case, officials from other arms of the EU executive and representatives from EU countries and third parties.

Such events can produce heated exchanges, said Martin Bechtold, a partner at law firm Allen & Overy.

"Oral hearings can be a lively debate depending on the participants and the kind of questions. When it comes to economics or analysis of data, there's wide room for disagreements," he said. (Editing by Rex Merrifield)