* NYSE Euronext CEO to say $9 bln deal is not
anti-competitive
* Deal would create world's largest exchange operator
* Third parties also due to attend two-day hearing
* EU Commission decision on deal due by Dec. 22
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 25 Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) $9
billion deal with NYSE Euronext will create a
heavyweight able to better compete with rivals, the chief
executive of the U.S.-based exchange operator will tell EU
regulators at a closed-door hearing on Thursday.
NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer said in a
video message to employees on Monday that the deal to create the
world's largest exchange operator was not anti-competitive.
"We are going to try to impress on everybody that our
derivatives businesses are not competitive but in fact
complementary," he said in the message.
"If we put these together it creates a European champion, a
counterweight if you will, to the very strong businesses in the
United States, Latin America and Asia," he said.
The combination of the operators' Eurex and Liffe
derivatives operations would give the merged company more than
90 percent of the trade in exchange-based futures in Europe.
The European Commission will hold a two-day hearing on
Thursday on the deal following a request by the companies. It
will decide by Dec. 22 whether to clear the deal.
Niederauer urged the Commission to take a global perspective
of the deal.
"Competition in our industry is clearly global, this is not
a European market, we operate in a global market and there's
never been more competition, there's never been more
fragmentation," he said.
OFFICIALS, EU STATES, 3RD PARTIES AT HEARING
Sources have told Reuters that the regulator is assessing
the deal only in terms of the exchange-listed market, thereby
excluding over-the-counter derivatives.
This would in effect underscore the combined operator's
dominance in derivatives, which could fuel competition concerns
and force the companies to offer significant concessions in
return for regulatory clearance for the deal.
Deutsche Boerse head Reto Francioni and Andreas Preuss, the
chief executive of the operator's Eurex derivatives unit, will
also attend the hearing, said a person familiar with the matter.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia is not expected
to be at the hearing. Such events are typically attended by
Commission officials handling the case, officials from other
arms of the EU executive and representatives from EU countries
and third parties.
Such events can produce heated exchanges, said Martin
Bechtold, a partner at law firm Allen & Overy.
"Oral hearings can be a lively debate depending on the
participants and the kind of questions. When it comes to
economics or analysis of data, there's wide room for
disagreements," he said.
(Editing by Rex Merrifield)