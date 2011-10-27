* D. Boerse says OTC trading dominates derivatives market
* EU regulator's statement of objections warns of
near-monopoly of combined entity
* Regulator says no substitute between exchange-listed
futures and OTC trade
* Exchange operators seek to defend deal in two-day hearing
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 27 Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE)
sought to convince EU regulators to judge its bid for NYSE
Euronext by assessing over-the-counter derivatives
trading and not only its impact on the smaller exchange-listed
market, in its bid to win clearance for the deal.
The European Commission is reviewing the $9 billion
transaction only in terms of the exchange-listed market, sources
have told Reuters. Securing EU regulatory approval is seen as
the biggest hurdle for the operators, whose combination would
create the world's largest exchange operator.
The narrower market underlines the impact of the
combination, which would have more than 90 percent of the trade
in exchange-listed futures in Europe, and has put pressure on
the operators to offer significant concessions to secure
regulatory approval for the deal.
Andreas Preuss, chief executive of Deutsche Boerse's Eurex
derivatives unit, attended a closed-door hearing with regulators
in Brussels on Thursday, urging them to take the broader view.
"Today, we have pointed out that the derivatives market is a
global market dominated by OTC (over-the-counter) trading," he
said in a statement.
"OTC volumes are substantially bigger than exchange-traded
volumes -- OTC markets are a direct competitor to regulated
markets that stand for transparency and effective risk
management in derivatives trading," he said.
Preuss said the combination of the operators' Eurex and
Liffe derivatives operations would increase transparency and
risk management in derivatives trading.
Regulators by contrast have warned the exchange operators of
the near-monopoly both in existing and future products from the
combined group, in a statement of objections or charge sheet
sent to them on Oct. 5, according to a person who has seen the
document.
NO SUBSTITUTION
Regulators are also concerned that rival derivatives
platforms may not be able to enter the market if they do not get
access to the merged operator's post-trade clearing facilities,
the person said.
That document also outlined the Commission's reasons for
assessing the deal only in terms of exchanged-listed futures
trade (ETD).
"The market investigation revealed that, depending on the
category of customers, there is either no substitution between
highly standardised ETD contracts or OTC contracts, or that such
substitution may be limited to a small category of contract,"
the source said, citing the document.
Regulators pointed to a "distinguishable group of customers
that have no mandates to trade OTC derivatives and hence for
whom OTC derivatives are not alternatives", the person said.
NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer and Deutsche
Boerse CEO Reto Francioni were also in Brussels for the hearing.
The Commission is scheduled to decide by Dec. 22 whether to
clear the deal.
Guillaume Loriot, the deputy head of EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia's cabinet, and Eliana Garces Tolon,
another cabinet member in charge of financial issues, led the
Commission team at the hearing.
Other participants included Bernd Langeheine, deputy
director general for mergers at the Commission, Nick Banasevic,
who is handling the case and Commission lawyers.
Representatives from Germany, France, Britain, Spain,
Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Ireland
were present at the hearing.
The London Stock Exchange and its Turquoise trading
platform, Nasdaq , Euroclear, ICAP , Chi-X -- the
largest pan-European platform -- Bank of New York Mellon
and bank lobbying group the Association for Financial Markets in
Europe also sent representatives to the hearing, which continues
on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by
Rex Merrifield and David Holmes)