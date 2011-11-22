(Removes extraneous character from headline)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Nov 22 EU regulators will seek
market views on concessions offered by Deutsche Boerse
and NYSE Euronext before deciding whether to
clear their planned $9 billion merger, the EU's competition
chief said on Tuesday.
The two exchange operators last week proposed to sell some
businesses and give rivals access to Deutsche Boerse's Eurex
derivatives clearing house in a bid for regulatory approval to
create the world's biggest exchange operator.
"We are analysing the remedies, we have not yet concluded
our analysis. We will market test what they have sent us," EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters.
People familiar with the matter said the market test has not
yet started. One of the persons said this is expected to kick
off some time this week. Regulators typically seek views from
third parties on merger concessions before deciding on the
deals.
Earlier on Tuesday, Almunia told EU lawmakers that the bulk
of the regulator's objections over the deal centered more on
exchange derivatives.
Opponents and some analysts said the concessions by Deutche
Boerse and NYSE Euronext were not sufficient to address concerns
raised by the European Commission which may force the operators
to concede more.
"We believe that (divesting overlapping single equity
derivatives) is likely to be seen as too small a concession and
open access to Eurex Clearing is likely to be enforced under
MIFIR (updated EU rules on securities trading) in any case,"
Barclays Capital analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday.
"We believe the Commission is unlikely to be fully appeased
by these remedies. In our view, further negotiations are likely
at which DB/NYSE management may be forced to make further
concessions, hitting synergies," they said.
EU regulators have set a Jan. 23 deadline for a decision on
the deal.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)