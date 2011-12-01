BRUSSELS Dec 1 EU regulators will brief
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext next week
on feedback from rivals and customers on concessions the two
have offered in a bid to gain regulatory approval for their
merger, the EU's antitrust chief said.
"I will discuss with the case team in the coming days or the
beginning of next week, we will see what the impression (is),"
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters on
Thursday.
"This analysis of the results of the market test will be
communicated to the parties, this will be done next week," he
said on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.
The European Commission asked rivals and customers of
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext last week for comments on the
exchange operators' proposals. Wednesday was the deadline for
replies.
The exchanges have proposed selling significantly
overlapping parts of their single-stock equity derivatives
businesses in key markets and offered to give innovative rival
products access to Deutsche Boerse's Eurex derivatives clearing
house.
The $9 billion merger would create the world's largest
exchange operator, with more than 90 percent of the
exchange-traded futures trading in Europe, an issue about which
Almunia has expressed concern.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Helen
Massy-Beresford)