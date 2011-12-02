* Exchange operators will get feedback from market test

* Merger would create world's biggest exchange operator

* Opponents, some analysts see concessions as too minor

* Companies have until 3rd week of Dec to offer more concessions

* EU Commission has until Jan. 23 to decide on deal

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Dec 2 Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext meet EU antitrust regulators on Dec. 6 for talks that could determine if they need to offer more concessions to win regulatory approval for their merger, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The meeting, scheduled for 1000 GMT on Tuesday, will be the first time that the exchange operators receive feedback on the results of a market test by the European Commission, which ended on Wednesday.

The Commission acts as competition regulator for the 27-member European Union as a whole.

On Thursday, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said he would discuss the responses from rivals and customers of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext with the antitrust officials dealing with the case in the coming days.

The exchanges have proposed selling significantly overlapping parts of their single-stock equity derivatives businesses in key markets and offered to give innovative rival products access to Deutsche Boerse's Eurex derivatives clearing house.

Opponents of the deal and some analysts said the concessions were too minor to put to rest concerns about the combined group's more than 90 percent share of exchange-traded futures trading in Europe.

According to UBS, the business being divested generate revenues of about 20 million euros ($26.94 million) a year. Barclays Capital estimated that single stock options and futures make up less than 2 percent of Deutsche Boerse's turnover.

The companies have until the third week of December to offer additional concessions if they want in a so-called "last gasp offer", one of the people said.

The Commission will decide by Jan. 23 whether to clear the $9 billion merger to create the world's largest exchange operator. ($1 = 0.7424 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield and Hans-Juergen Peters)