* Exchange operators will get feedback from market test
* Merger would create world's biggest exchange operator
* Opponents, some analysts see concessions as too minor
* Companies have until 3rd week of Dec to offer more
concessions
* EU Commission has until Jan. 23 to decide on deal
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Dec 2 Deutsche Boerse
and NYSE Euronext meet EU antitrust regulators on Dec. 6
for talks that could determine if they need to offer more
concessions to win regulatory approval for their merger, people
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The meeting, scheduled for 1000 GMT on Tuesday, will be the
first time that the exchange operators receive feedback on the
results of a market test by the European Commission, which ended
on Wednesday.
The Commission acts as competition regulator for the
27-member European Union as a whole.
On Thursday, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia
said he would discuss the responses from rivals and customers of
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext with the antitrust officials
dealing with the case in the coming days.
The exchanges have proposed selling significantly
overlapping parts of their single-stock equity derivatives
businesses in key markets and offered to give innovative rival
products access to Deutsche Boerse's Eurex derivatives clearing
house.
Opponents of the deal and some analysts said the concessions
were too minor to put to rest concerns about the combined
group's more than 90 percent share of exchange-traded futures
trading in Europe.
According to UBS, the business being divested generate
revenues of about 20 million euros ($26.94 million) a year.
Barclays Capital estimated that single stock options and futures
make up less than 2 percent of Deutsche Boerse's turnover.
The companies have until the third week of December to offer
additional concessions if they want in a so-called "last gasp
offer", one of the people said.
The Commission will decide by Jan. 23 whether to clear the
$9 billion merger to create the world's largest exchange
operator.
($1 = 0.7424 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield and
Hans-Juergen Peters)