BRUSSELS Jan 24 The European Commission will follow EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia's advice to block the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext next week, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Almunia presented a 459-page document laying out his case to the other 26 commissioners last Friday, the person said. The college of commissioners will vote on the merger on Feb. 1.

Twenty-five of the commissioners backed the EU competition commissioner. One wanted to read Almunia's recommendation in full, but is expected to go along with the others, the person said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)