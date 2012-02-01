* EU veto would mean sector's fourth failed merger in past year

* Exchange operators refused to sell Eurex, Liffe

* German regulator has legal reservations on the deal

* U.S. regulators cleared deal in December

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 EU antitrust regulators are set to block the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext on Wednesday, making the fourth failed attempt at consolidation in the sector in the last year, people familiar with the matter said.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1130 GMT to announce the decision.

Almunia recommended last week that the Commission block the deal. His 26 colleagues at the European Commission are likely to back his recommendation to stop the merger early on Wednesday morning, two persons with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week.

Even if all 27 Commissioners vote against the deal the companies can still challenge the decision in the EU courts in Luxembourg but the one to two years needed for judges to issue a ruling could erode the economic rationale for a merger.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext unveiled a deal to create the world's biggest stock exchange in February last year.

But the combined entity's potential grip on more than 90 percent of the listed derivatives market in Europe spawned fears that new players would find it difficult to compete.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have refused to sell either the German operator's Eurex derivatives market operator or the U.S. company's London-based futures exchange Liffe to address such concerns.

The Hessian economics ministry, Deutsche Boerse's home regulator in Wiesbaden, Germany, said on Tuesday that the exchanges had not eased its legal concerns over the deal. It will issue its decision after the Commission's ruling.

U.S. regulators approved the merger in December last year on condition the exchanges sell a minor asset.

In the last year the sector has seen three large deals fail for different reasons.

Nasdaq and IntercontinentalExchange Inc 's bid for NYSE Euronext was rejected by the U.S. Department of Justice. London Stock Exchange's proposed takeover of TMX Group was aborted after shareholders of the Toronto Stock Exchange operator rejected the deal.

Singapore Exchange Ltd's bid for Australia's ASX Ltd was stopped by the Australian government. (Editing by Sebastian Moffett, Greg Mahlich)