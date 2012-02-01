* EU veto would mean sector's fourth failed merger in past
year
* Exchange operators refused to sell Eurex, Liffe
* German regulator has legal reservations on the deal
* U.S. regulators cleared deal in December
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Feb 1 EU antitrust regulators
are set to block the merger of Deutsche Boerse and
NYSE Euronext on Wednesday, making the fourth failed
attempt at consolidation in the sector in the last year, people
familiar with the matter said.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia is scheduled to
hold a press conference at 1130 GMT to announce the decision.
Almunia recommended last week that the Commission block the
deal. His 26 colleagues at the European Commission are likely to
back his recommendation to stop the merger early on Wednesday
morning, two persons with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters last week.
Even if all 27 Commissioners vote against the deal the
companies can still challenge the decision in the EU courts in
Luxembourg but the one to two years needed for judges to issue a
ruling could erode the economic rationale for a merger.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext unveiled a deal to create
the world's biggest stock exchange in February last year.
But the combined entity's potential grip on more than 90
percent of the listed derivatives market in Europe spawned fears
that new players would find it difficult to compete.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have refused to sell
either the German operator's Eurex derivatives market operator
or the U.S. company's London-based futures exchange Liffe to
address such concerns.
The Hessian economics ministry, Deutsche Boerse's home
regulator in Wiesbaden, Germany, said on Tuesday that the
exchanges had not eased its legal concerns over the deal. It
will issue its decision after the Commission's ruling.
U.S. regulators approved the merger in December last year on
condition the exchanges sell a minor asset.
In the last year the sector has seen three large deals fail
for different reasons.
Nasdaq and IntercontinentalExchange Inc 's bid for
NYSE Euronext was rejected by the U.S. Department of Justice.
London Stock Exchange's proposed takeover of TMX Group was
aborted after shareholders of the Toronto Stock Exchange
operator rejected the deal.
Singapore Exchange Ltd's bid for Australia's ASX
Ltd was stopped by the Australian government.
(Editing by Sebastian Moffett, Greg Mahlich)