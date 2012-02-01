* EU veto causes sector's fourth failed merger in past year
* Exchange operators refused to sell Eurex, Liffe
* German regulator had legal reservations
* U.S. regulators cleared deal in December
* Both exchanges' shares up 0.8 pct
(Adds Nasdaq, analysts comment, value of deal)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Feb 1 EU regulators have blocked
the tie-up of exchange operators Deutsche Boerse and
NYSE Euronext to stop them taking a stranglehold on the
European futures market.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, which unveiled the $7.4
billion plan to create the world's biggest stock exchange as
long ago as February last year, said they would unwind the deal,
the sector's fourth failed tie-up attempt in a year.
The European Commission consulted more than 700 market
participants and stakeholders during its assessment and said in
a 459-page document on Wednesday that the combined entity would
make it hard for new players to compete.
"The merger between Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext would
have led to a near-monopoly in European financial derivatives
worldwide," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in
a statement.
"These markets are at the heart of the financial system, and
it is crucial for the whole European economy that they remain
competitive. We tried to find a solution, but the remedies
offered fell far short of resolving the concerns."
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext had refused to sell either
the German operator's Eurex derivatives market operator or the
U.S. company's London-based futures exchange Liffe to address
such concerns.
END OF MEGA-DEALS?
Analysts said the regulatory veto might put a temporary
brake on the next wave of deals.
"The motivation to do deals is as relevant as ever, with
exchanges needing to scale up and seek cost synergies, but the
failed deals over the past year will make investors and
companies more cautious," said Richard Perrott, analyst at
Berenberg Bank.
"Deutsche Boerse/NYSE Euronext was an unusual deal in that
there were obvious competition concerns that wouldn't exist with
most other exchange combinations."
NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer told CNBC he
expected bolt-on acquisitions in the next wave of consolidation
in the industry rather than mega-deals.
Clearing house LCH.Clearnet, now in takeover talks with the
London Stock Exchange, and the London Metal Exchange
could be on NYSE Euronext's radar, said Peter Lenardos, analyst
at RBC Capital Markets.
"Deutsche Boerse doesn't need to do a deal, while I'd
suggest it is no coincidence the NYSE Euronext CEO is refusing
to comment on LCH and the LME, because these are the types of
deals he should now be looking at," he said.
Nasdaq OMX Group Inc Chief Executive Bob Greifeld said large
deals are still feasible, but companies would need to take into
account the regulator's technical analysis.
"Now, when you look at this, any time you are trying to
complete a merger where the number of competitors is low or the
market share is high, your success will hinge on whether you can
broaden the definition of the market," he told a conference call
after Nasdaq posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
NYSE Euronext said it would return $550 million to
shareholders via a share repurchase programme and seek to grow
its derivatives business.
"We will also take advantage of our financial strength to
capture opportunities for growth in derivatives, and through our
new initiatives, including technology services, NYSE Liffe
US/NYPC and post-trade services," CEO Niederauer said.
Deutsche Boerse shares were up 0.8 percent in afternoon
trade, while German blue-chips were up 2 percent.
NYSE Euronext shares were also up 0.8 percent in New York.
U.S. regulators had approved the merger in December last
year on condition the exchanges sell a minor asset.
In the past year the sector has seen three other large deals
fail.
Nasdaq and IntercontinentalExchange Inc 's bid for
NYSE Euronext was rejected by the U.S. Department of Justice,
London Stock Exchange's takeover of TMX Group was rejected by
shareholders of the Toronto Stock Exchange operator, and
Singapore Exchange Ltd's bid for Australia's ASX Ltd
was stopped by the Australian government.
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz in
Frankfurt, Luke Jeffs in London, John McCrank in New York,
editing by Sebastian Moffett and Will Waterman)