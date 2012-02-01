* EU veto causes sector's fourth failed merger in past year
BRUSSELS/LONDON Feb 1, NYSE Euronext
and Deutsche Boerse could try to put the
disappointment of their failed $7.4 billion merger deal behind
them by turning their attention to European exchange and
clearing assets and a less ambitious growth path.
Deutshe Boerse and NYSE's proposal to create the world's
largest exchange operator was rejected by European anti-trust
authorities on Wednesday, making it the fourth to be blocked
among a series of large exchanges deals struck in a frenzy of
activity over the last year.
Now, the exchange operators need another way of facing the
imperatives that led them to seek mergers in the first place:
the need for scale and cost savings amid global competition.
NYSE Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer, in an interview last
week in Davos, said the company had another strategy it had been
pursuing even as it tried to close on the Deutsche Boerse deal.
"We have a standalone strategy that was our strategy before
we engaged in this. We carried out a lot of elements of that in
2011," Niederauer told Reuters on Friday. "We will continue to
be primarily focused on the derivatives and technologies
businesses."
On Wednesday, NYSE said it plans to return $550 million to
shareholders through a share repurchase programme and to seek to
grow its derivatives business.
NYSE and Deutsche Boerse have also been linked in media
reports with the London Metal Exchange (LME), the metals market
that has been put up for sale by shareholders.
A move on the LME would pitch them into a wide field thought
to include the IntercontinentalExchange and CME Group
from the United States, and the LSE and British broker
ICAP.
NYSE Euronext is also seen by analysts as an obvious rival
bidder for European clearing house LCH.Clearnet, which has been
in exclusive sales talks with the London Stock Exchange
since September.
NYSE was in talks about a possible joint bid for LCH with
data vendor Markit but the plan was scrapped in the middle part
of last year.
"NYSE Euronext couldn't have been 100 percent focused on LCH
with the Deutsche Boerse talks going on at the same time. In
retrospect, it looks like they may have missed out on LCH," said
Simmy Grewal, senior analyst at Aite Group.
But Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank, believes
NYSE could look to rekindle that deal. He said: "Both exchanges
will likely look at the LME and I suspect NYSE will see if they
can resurrect their earlier talks with LCH Clearnet."
Steve Grob, head of Group strategy at trading system vendor
Fidessa, said: "The rejection by the EC was not a surprise so
they will have thought about their Plans B and C."
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext declined to comment on the
possibility of bids for other assets.
END OF MEGA-DEALS?
Analysts said the regulatory veto on Wednesday might put a
temporary brake on mergers.
"The motivation to do deals is as relevant as ever, with
exchanges needing to scale up and seek cost synergies, but the
failed deals over the past year will make investors and
companies more cautious," said Perrott.
"But Deutsche Boerse/NYSE Euronext was an unusual deal in
that there were obvious competition concerns that wouldn't exist
with most other exchange combinations."
Nasdaq OMX Chief Executive Bob Greifeld said large
deals are still feasible, but companies would need to take into
account the regulator's analysis of the market.
"Now, when you look at this, any time you are trying to
complete a merger where the number of competitors is low or the
market share is high, your success will hinge on whether you can
broaden the definition of the market," he told a conference call
after Nasdaq posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
Among other failed deals were Nasdaq and
IntercontinentalExchange's bid for NYSE Euronext which was
rejected by the U.S. Department of Justice, London Stock
Exchange's takeover of TMX Group was halted by shareholders of
the Toronto Stock Exchange operator, and Singapore Exchange
Ltd's bid for Australia's ASX Ltd was blocked
by the Australian government.
EU regulators blocked the tie-up of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
Euronext to stop them taking a stranglehold on the European
futures market.
The European Commission consulted more than 700 market
participants and stakeholders during its assessment and said in
a 459-page document on Wednesday that the combined entity would
make it hard for new players to compete.
"The merger between Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext would
have led to a near-monopoly in European financial derivatives
worldwide," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in
a statement.
"These markets are at the heart of the financial system, and
it is crucial for the whole European economy that they remain
competitive. We tried to find a solution, but the remedies
offered fell far short of resolving the concerns."
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext had refused to sell either
the German operator's Eurex derivatives market operator or the
U.S. company's London-based futures exchange Liffe to address
such concerns.
The failure will also cost the banks advising on the deal.
NYSE's bankers, which included Perella Weinberg Partners and
BNP Paribas, stood to earn about $51 million in fees if the deal
had closed, according to Freeman & Co estimates. Now they will
likely make about 10 percent of that amount.
For Deutsche Boerse, bankers included Deutsche Bank and
JPMorgan Chase, which will now likely earn 10 percent of the $48
million they stood to make if the deal had closed, Freeman said.
Deutsche Boerse shares were up 0.8 percent in afternoon
trade, while German blue-chips were up 2 percent.
NYSE Euronext shares were also up 0.8 percent in New York.
