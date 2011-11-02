* Meeting could determine concessions from exchanges

* Companies have until Nov. 17 to offer concessions

* Niederauer: will not undermine logic of deal

* EU Commission has set Dec. 22 deadline for decision

* $9 bln deal would create world's biggest bourse operator

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Nov 2 NYSE Euronext NYX.N Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer will meet with EU antitrust regulators on Nov. 8 for further talks on its Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) deal, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The meeting could determine the kind of concessions the companies would need to offer in return for regulatory clearance of a $9 billion deal to create the world's largest exchange operator.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext defended their deal to the European Commission at a closed-door hearing last week, arguing that regulators should assess the deal in terms of its impact on over-the-counter derivatives trading, and not only the effect on the smaller exchange-listed market. [ID:nL5E7LR2SV]

The Commission warned the merger could result in a near-monopoly both in existing and future products in a letter sent to the two exchange operators on Oct. 5, a person who has seen the document told Reuters.

In a Nov. 1 email to employees that has been filed with U.S. regulators, Niederauer said he hoped to ease regulatory concerns during next week's meeting.

"We will head back to Brussels the week of November 7th to assess where we stand following the hearing and discuss any remaining issues with the Commission," he said.

The two exchange operators have until Nov. 17 to offer concessions, such as changing their business model or selling parts of their operations, or both.

In Detroit on Wednesday, Niederauer repeated that he is not interested in divestitures to meet regulatory demands, especially if that would mean selling off one of the derivatives exchanges, LIFFE or Eurex.

"I will not do anything that will undermine the industrial logic of the combination," he told reporters on the sidelines of a Detroit Economic Club meeting.

Niederauer, who would be CEO of the combined company, said the timeline for closing the deal remains for this year. Asked about discussions with EU regulators, he said: "The dialogue's been very constructive, very open ... I had the perception what we had to say was well received."

The Commission is scheduled to decide by Dec. 22 whether to clear the deal. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by John Stoll in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck and Mike Nesbit)