NEW YORK/BRUSSELS Nov 15 Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N have until Thursday to propose remedies that would allay concerns European Union antitrust regulators have over their $9 billion merger plan.

The deal, announced back in February, is under the microscope because of the tight grip the combined entity would have on exchange-based futures trading in Europe. Deutsche Boerse runs the Frankfurt-based Eurex bourse while the Big Board parent runs London's Liffe exchange.

The European Commission is set to give its ruling on the takeover of NYSE Euronext by year-end, and has signaled it would not consider the over-the-counter derivatives market when it assesses antitrust implications.

This would in effect underscore the combined operator's dominance in derivatives, which could fuel competition concerns and potentially force the companies to offer significant concessions, or remedies, in return for regulatory clearance.

If the companies offer concessions in coming days, that would automatically trigger a 15 working-day extension to the EU's deadline to decide on the deal, to Jan. 23 from Dec. 22 currently.

On Monday, Deutsche Boerse's board of directors endorsed plans to offer concessions, though details of the plan were unclear. NYSE Euronext's board discussed concessions on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7ME4JT]

Here are some ways that all of this could unfold:

DIVESTITURES:

The most severe of possible remedies, the exchanges could offer to make "structural" changes that would almost certainly mean divestitures intended to loosen their grip on futures. Executives have said they will not sell Liffe or Eurex, however, because losing either would kill the economic rationale of the deal. NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer, who would be CEO of the combined company, said this month: "At some point, the logic of the combination would not hold together if we are asked to give up too much." [ID:nnL5E7M319]

BEHAVIORAL REMEDIES:

These could include guarantees on pricing, the terms and conditions around which products are made available to customers, or opening up businesses, such as Deutsche Boerse's clearinghouse, to rivals. Opening up clearing would make it easier for other exchanges to compete in trading the products. At the same time, it would jibe with a separate EC proposal to allow banks and brokers to clear trades through the clearinghouse of their choice. European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said earlier this year that he is concerned about Deutsche Boerse's "vertical silo" business model, in which it controls trading and clearing of its contracts.

LIMITED CONCESSIONS, OR NONE AT ALL:

This could signal that exchange management was unable to win backing for some concessions from their respective directors.

It could also signal the companies are making a risky wager: Because exchanges are often symbols of a nation's economic pride, the takeover of share-trading markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and New York is highly politicized. The companies have argued that together they would serve as a European champion that could counter giant exchange operators in the United States, South America and Asia. They could play upon this by offering little or no concessions, hoping that national governments will exert pressure to get the deal approved. Yet that holds risks because the EC knows third parties could take the regulator to court if it does not have any solid competition arguments to back up its decision.

REGULATORS BACKTRACK ON OTC:

This would be very unlikely at such a late stage. A financial source told Reuters last week that the EU Commission stuck to its position that the deal would be assessed only in terms of exchange-listed futures and not the far larger OTC market during a state-of-play meeting, indicating that the exchanges had failed to soothe the regulator's concerns in a last-ditch effort at a closed-door oral hearing last month [ID:nN1E7A926W]

NEXT STEPS IN THE REGULATORY PROCESS

Once the exchanges submit their offer, the Commission will assess and then seek feedback from third parties and other interested participants in a process likely to take about a week. The exchanges can request another "state of play" meeting, such as the one last week. If the Commission considers that the proposals are not sufficient or if there are strong objections from other companies, it is likely to ask for more substantial concessions. If the companies decline to offer more, they could see the deal blocked by the regulator. They will have two months to appeal the decision at the Luxembourg-based EU courts, Europe's highest. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Foo Yun Chee, editing by Matthew Lewis)