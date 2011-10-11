Oct 11 Merger partners Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N have until Nov. 8 to formally address the European Commission's specific concerns over their $9 billion deal, according to a source familiar with the timetable.

Officials at the two exchange operators are now still reading and analyzing the document, known as the "statement of objections," that European Union antitrust regulators sent to them on Oct. 5, said the source, who wasn't authorized to speak publicly. [ID:nL5E7LA393] (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)