Sept 15 Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE
Euronext NYX.N said they now expect up to an additional $1
billion in broad savings for customers if they are able to seal
their $9 billion merger and create the world's largest exchange
operator.
The pair expect "collateral efficiencies" of up to $4
billion, Deutsche Boerse spokesman Ruediger Assion said in an
email. That is up from the approximately $3 billion that was
touted as recently as an Aug. 2 NYSE Euronext presentation.
The new prediction comes as the takeover of the New York
Stock Exchange parent faces an intense antitrust review in
Europe. On Thursday, Europe's competition chief expressed
concern that the deal would create a monopoly in derivatives.
