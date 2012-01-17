* EU antitrust chief Almunia had made initial draft decision

* EU Commission to vote on merger February 1 (Adds details, background)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 National competition regulators in the European Union have endorsed a recommendation that the EU should block a merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia had made the initial recommendation, citing concern the merged entity's share of Europe's listed derivatives market would top 90 percent.

The advisory committee that endorsed Almunia's proposal is made up of competition experts from the EU's 27 member states. Its opinion is non-binding.

The bourses had in recent weeks ramped up their lobbying of national regulators and the other 26 commissioners working alongside Almunia, hoping to overturn his draft decision.

A vote by all 27 commissioners, the final stage in the process, is expected on February 1.

NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer and Reto Francioni, his Deutsche Boerse counterpart, met EU Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding, known as one of the more market-friendly EU officials, in a bid to garner support on Tuesday.

Almunia had asked that Deutsche Boerse sell off its Eurex derivatives arm or that NYSE Euronext dispose of Liffe, its London-based futures exchange, to get round competition issues. However, both exchanges refused. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Sebastian Moffett and David Hulmes)