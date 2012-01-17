* EU antitrust chief Almunia had made initial draft decision
* EU Commission to vote on merger February 1
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Jan 17 National competition
regulators in the European Union have endorsed a recommendation
that the EU should block a merger of Deutsche Boerse
and NYSE Euronext, according to a source with knowledge
of the case.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia had made the
initial recommendation, citing concern the merged entity's share
of Europe's listed derivatives market would top 90 percent.
The advisory committee that endorsed Almunia's proposal is
made up of competition experts from the EU's 27 member states.
Its opinion is non-binding.
The bourses had in recent weeks ramped up their lobbying of
national regulators and the other 26 commissioners working
alongside Almunia, hoping to overturn his draft decision.
A vote by all 27 commissioners, the final stage in the
process, is expected on February 1.
NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer and Reto
Francioni, his Deutsche Boerse counterpart, met EU Justice
Commissioner Viviane Reding, known as one of the more
market-friendly EU officials, in a bid to garner support on
Tuesday.
Almunia had asked that Deutsche Boerse sell off its Eurex
derivatives arm or that NYSE Euronext dispose of Liffe, its
London-based futures exchange, to get round competition issues.
However, both exchanges refused.
