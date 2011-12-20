BRUSSELS Dec 20 Deutsche Boerse
and NYSE Euronext have offered to cap their
European derivatives contracts fees for three years in a
last-ditch effort to get their $9 billion merger cleared in the
European Union.
"In addition to the submitted remedy proposal, both
companies expressed their commitment to maintain the current
level of their published standard fees for their European
derivatives contracts for a period of three years," the
exchanges said in a statement on Tuesday.
They said the offer was made in a letter to EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia.
Separately, a person familiar with the matter said the
exchanges would be meeting with European Commission officials on
Wednesday in a so-called state of play meeting to get feedback
on concessions proposed last week.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)