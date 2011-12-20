* Exchanges to meet EU regulators on Wednesday to discuss
concessions
* Contract fee cap is the third offer to win deal approval
* Feb 9 is deadline for EU decision on the merger
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Dec 20 Deutsche Boerse
and NYSE Euronext have offered to cap fees on
trading in their European derivatives contracts for three years
in a last-ditch effort to get their $9 billion merger cleared in
the European Union.
The latest offer came after a first set of concessions made
in November failed to address the European Commission's
competition concerns while opponents have criticised the second
batch of proposals offered last week as only incremental
adjustments.
The Commission has expressed concerns about the merged
entity's more than 90 percent share of the exchange-listed
futures market and possible barriers to new players.
"In addition to the submitted remedy proposal, both
companies expressed their commitment to maintain the current
level of their published standard fees for their European
derivatives contracts for a period of three years," the
exchanges said in a statement on Tuesday.
They said the offer was made in a letter to EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia.
Almunia told a news conference earlier on Tuesday that a
decision on the deal was possible by the end of January. The
Commission is scheduled to decide by Feb. 9 whether to approve
the merger.
Separately, a person familiar with the matter said the
exchanges would be meeting with European Commission officials on
Wednesday in a so-called state of play meeting to get feedback
on last week's concessions following a market test.
The exchanges face the risk of regulators blocking the
merger if they are not convinced by the concessions. Due to the
tight time constraints, it would be very difficult for the
companies to offer more.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)