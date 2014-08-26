Aug 26 DBRS Ltd, the privately held credit rating agency that competes with Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC, Moody's Corp and Fitch Ratings Inc, is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

DBRS owner Walter Schroeder, who founded the firm in 1976 and is now in his 70s, has hired investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners LP to run an auction for the firm, the people said on Tuesday. Private equity firms are among the parties interested, the people added.

DBRS could fetch several hundred millions of dollars in a sale, the people said. The sale process is part of a wider exploration of strategic alternatives driven by Schroeder's estate planning, one of the people added.

The sources cautioned that a deal is not certain and asked not to be identified because the sale process is confidential. A DBRS spokesman declined to comment while a Perella Weinberg spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Gunna Dickson)