Jan 6 DBRS Ltd, a Canada-based credit rating agency, said Douglas Turnbull joined as vice chairman and country head, Canada.

Turnbull, who has more than 36 years of experience in the investment banking industry, most recently worked with Canadian financial services provider TD Securities Inc as deputy chairman.

He began in the newly created leadership position at DBRS on Jan. 4 and will be based in Toronto, the company said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)