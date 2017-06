Feb 7 DBRS Ltd, a Canada-based credit rating agency, appointed Charles Halam-Andres as managing director of its corporate credits business.

Halam-Andres, based in Toronto, will be first assigned to help manage the infrastructure finance team.

Prior to joining DBRS, he worked at Scotia Capital Inc for about eight years, in part as a managing director in debt capital markets and infrastructure advisory groups.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)