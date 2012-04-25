SINGAPORE, April 25 Minority shareholders of DBS Group on Wednesday voiced concerns about the planned acquisition of Indonesia's Bank Danamon, noting the large premium DBS will have to pay as well as the drop in share price since the deal was announced.

Shareholders who attended DBS's annual general meeting also asked what steps the bank had taken to minimise the risk of Indonesian regulators and politicians vetoing the deal, citing Singapore Exchange's failed $7.8 billion takeover of Australian rival ASX last year.

"We are paying more than 50 percent over what the market perceives to be the correct price," a shareholder said.

A second shareholder noted SGX's share price plunged to S$7 from around S$10 on concerns about the high valuation for ASX, and that the shares never recovered even after Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan rejected the deal.

SGX's failure to consult Swan before announcing an agreement to buy ASX was a key reason for the veto, analysts had said.

DBS, Southeast Asia's largest bank, said earlier this month it planned to buy the 67.4 percent stake in Danamon held by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings in exchange for new DBS shares.

The deal valued the Indonesian bank at $7.2 billion, or at a 52 percent premium to what was Danamon's share price at that time. DBS will pay cash to buy out Danamon's minority shareholders.

DBS shares fell as much as 7 percent in the days following the announcement but have since recovered part of their losses.

Peter Seah, chairman of DBS, told shareholders the price for Danamon was fair as it gave the Singapore lender "a huge presence in a country with 230 million with rising GDP."

Chief Executive Piyush Gupta added that Indonesia was a high-growth, high-return market where banks could achieve returns on equity of about 24 percent compared to around 11 percent in Singapore.

Gupta later told reporters he remained "hopeful" the Danamon transaction will be approved in six months despite opposition from several Indonesian lawmakers.

"There are clearly concerns around the whole nationalism situation... It's something we're going to have to work with the regulators and the leaders to make sure people understand this transaction is actually very good for Indonesia," he said.

DBS has "talked to a lot of people in Indonesia at all levels" and it is working very closely with the country's regulators to get the various approvals, he added when asked about parallels to SGX's failed bid for its Australian rival. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Ryan Woo)