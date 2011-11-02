CORRECTED-BRIEF-Romania's BRD bank 2016 net profit jumps 64 pct y/y
BUCHAREST, Feb 9 Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale
SINGAPORE Nov 2 DBS Group Holdings , Southeast Asia's biggest lender, does not see any obvious Asian acquisition targets currently, CEO Piyush Gupta said on Wednesday.
But Gupta told reporters that DBS would look at Asian assets of European banks should they be put on sale, citing its recent purchase of UK-lender RBS's consumer loan portfolio in China. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Kevin Lim)
BUCHAREST, Feb 9 Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale
LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is shutting down its US over-the-counter swaps clearing business, but plans to move some of its most active US clients over to the bank’s European operations, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering