Nov 27 DBS Bank Ltd said it appointed Pearlyn Phau as deputy group head of its consumer banking and wealth management business, effective Jan. 1.

Phau is currently the managing director and head of consumer banking group and wealth management at DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Phau, based in Singapore, will report to Tan Su Shan, group head of consumer banking and wealth management. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)