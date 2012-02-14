* To increase China headcount by 25 pct this year

* Sees growth opportunities despite economic slowdown

* Plans to issue 1-2 bln yuan in first yuan-bonds (Adds yuan-bond issue plan, comments from CEO Gupta)

By Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Feb 14 DBS Group Holdings sees "exponential" growth in its China business in the near term even as the world's second-largest economy slows, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

As part of its plans to expand operations in China, Southeast Asia's biggest lender said it plans to increase its workforce in the country to 2,000 this year from about 1,600.

DBS said net profit in its China unit doubled to more than 500 million yuan ($79.40 million) in 2011, with revenue growing by 65 percent, making it the third largest market after Singapore and Hong Kong.

CEO Piyush Gupta said while the Chinese economy is set to slow, the bank was well-placed to maintain that strong momentum.

"In the big scheme of things in China, we are a very small bank. What this means is, therefore, we can still be nimble and we can still find opportunities in the niche areas we want to grow," he told a news conference in Shanghai.

"We are quite confident in our ability to continue to grow our business in China exponentially in the near term."

Last week, DBS Chairman Peter Seah said a focus on the China, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets will see its revenue from Greater China rise to a third of the total this year from 30 percent last year.

The lender posted an unexpected 8 percent rise in fourth quarter 2011 earnings to achieve its best-ever annual profit, but analysts warned it may face a stiffer challenge in 2012 as Asian economies slow.

Gupta said the bank was aiming to expand its business in both corporate and consumer banking in China.

The Singapore-based lender, which has 26 banking outlets in 10 Chinese cities, is planning to add 6-7 sub-branches annually in the near term, said Melvin Teo, the head of its China unit.

New hires would be allocated to these outlets as well as other operations, he added.

In 2010, DBS took over retail and commercial businesses in three Chinese cities from Royal Bank of Scotland.

The lender is also planning to sell 1-2 billion yuan ($159-$318 million) in its first yuan-denominated bond issue, with maturity of around 2-3 years, Teo said, adding the main purpose of the issue was to help develop China's bond market rather than boost its capital.

DBS is planning to issue its first product under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investors scheme, which allows Chinese to invest in foreign capital markets, in the first quarter, Teo said.

China launched the QDII scheme in 2006 to channel some of the country's massive savings into overseas capital markets and has so far granted 96 institutions a combined investment quota of $74.9 billion.

DBS China obtained $100 million in QDII quota in 2010.

($1 = 6.2971 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)