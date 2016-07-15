(Adds detail on business, background)
SINGAPORE, July 15 DBS Group Holdings,
Singapore's biggest lender, said on Friday it will progressively
wind down its commodity derivatives trading business over the
next six months, becoming the latest bank to exit the
capital-intensive business.
DBS was part of a wave of Asia-focused banks that started
commodities trading businesses at the start of this decade after
the global financial crisis forced U.S. and European banks to
scale back amid regulatory pressure and thinning margins.
Barclays and Credit Suisse in 2014 exited
from most commodities trading. The sector suffered another
setback after global commodities prices slumped starting that
year. Stiff competition from state-backed Chinese banks
expanding in the sector has also hurt trading volumes and
margins.
"We expect short-term market making activities in commodity
derivatives to be costly to maintain," a DBS spokeswoman said in
an email.
Commodities-related revenue at the 12 biggest investment
banks tumbled 40 percent in the first three months of the year
as lenders cut exposure to the oil and industrial metals
sectors, financial industry analytics firm Coalition said in a
recent report.
DBS's departure leaves Australian banks such as Macquarie
and Chinese banks like Bank of China remaining in
commodity trading.
The commodities derivatives team at DBS has 11 employees,
and they will be offered opportunities within the bank, DBS
said.
DBS's commodity derivatives unit covered palm oil, iron ore
and energy. Globally Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
are the biggest banks in commodity trading.
The bank said it will continue to provide commodity
financing and hedging services.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Florence Tan; Editing by Himani
Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)