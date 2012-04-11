JAKARTA, April 11 Indonesia wants equal access for its lenders to expand in Singapore's banking sector and getting that will be a factor in regulatory approval for DBS Group's $7.2 billion bid for Bank Danamon, the central bank said on Wednesday.

"If there is no reciprocal principle with Singapore, it will be one of our considerations to approve DBS," said Muliaman Hadad, a deputy central bank governor in charge of bank regulation.

DBS's CEO told Reuters on Wednesday that Indonesia, which has one of the most open banking sectors in Asia in terms of ownership, will find it difficult to block the bid based on current rules, and any rejection could be a major blow to investor sentiment. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul Editing by Neil Chatterjee)