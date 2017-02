SINGAPORE, April 2 DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, will be able to maintain its dividend payout following the $7.24 billion bid for Indonesia's Bank Danamon, chief executive Piyush Gupta said on Monday.

Gupta also said the deal can be funded by internal resources as well as debt without any needs for equities raising. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)