UPDATE 1-Malaysia c.bank holds key rate, says economy recovering
* C.bank: Ringgit stabilising, sufficient liquidity for banks
JAKARTA, April 15 DBS Group Holdings Ltd's bid to buy Indonesia's PT Bank Danamon from Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd may go ahead next month, Indonesia's central bank chief said on Monday.
The $7.2 billion deal has been stuck for a year because of regulatory obstacles with Bank Indonesia capping ownership stakes in local banks and politicians calling for the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to grant greater access for Indonesian banks in Singapore.
"Hopefully in early May," said Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin Nasution, when asked when the deal would go ahead. "We are still discussing it with MAS," he told reporters.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Matt Driskill)
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) said it has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.
MOSCOW, March 2 Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, said on Thursday it made a record net profit of 541.9 billion roubles ($9.3 billion) last year after a strong fourth quarter that exceeded analysts' forecasts.