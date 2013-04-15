* Cbank says ownership cap, Singapore access to be resolved
* Singapore has to open up for DBS to get 40 pct
stake-source
* Danamon stock rises 0.8 pct to buck weak Jakarta market

JAKARTA, April 15 DBS Group Holdings Ltd's
bid to buy Indonesia's PT Bank Danamon from
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd may
get the go-ahead in May, but there are regulatory issues to
resolve, Bank Indonesia said on Monday.
The $7.2 billion deal has been stuck for a year because of
regulatory obstacles, with Bank Indonesia capping ownership
stakes in local banks and politicians calling for the Monetary
Authority of Singapore (MAS) to grant greater access for
Indonesian banks in Singapore in return.
"Hopefully in early May," said Bank Indonesia Governor
Darmin Nasution, when asked about the timing. "We are still
discussing it with MAS," he told reporters.
Danamon's stock price rose 0.8 percent after the comments,
versus a weaker Jakarta index.
Nasution said sticking points included central bank rules
that limit single ownership to 40 percent unless there is an
exemption, as well as Indonesian wishes for a principle of
reciprocity by Singapore.
DBS, Southeast Asia's largest bank, aimed to buy 67.4
percent of Danamon from Temasek and so it was not clear whether
it would be limited to just 40 percent. DBS said it remained
committed to the deal and would be guided by the central bank.
Dow Jones reported on Friday that bankers with knowledge of
the transaction said DBS will be permitted to acquire 40 percent
before building up a majority stake if it meets the central
bank's corporate governance and financial health standards, with
legal documentation to be completed in May.
Nasution denied any approval had yet been reached. Nasution
ends his term in May, after which he will replaced by Finance
Minister Agus Martowardojo, who may take a tougher line as he
has said there should be banking reciprocity.
"First, we have regulations. They have hopes. It requires a
solution," said Nasution. "Secondly, we have wishes that some of
our banks want to go there, that's what we're discussing," he
said, adding a "commitment" would need to be clear to move
ahead.
A source involved in the deal said Singapore would have to
give access to Indonesian banks such as main state lender PT
Bank Mandiri for DBS to get a 40 percent stake.
"DBS can never buy Danamon if MAS declines to opens up. MAS
needs to show that they are opening up first," said the source,
who declined to be identified because the talks were private.
