Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
SINGAPORE, June 12 DBS Group Holdings Ltd may review its planned acquisition of a stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Danamon if the Singapore lender is allowed to buy only a 40 percent share, DBS's chairman told Singapore's Business Times newspaper.
Earlier this month, DBS extended its agreement with Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd to purchase the Singapore state investor's controlling 67.4 percent stake in Danamon for two more months, after the Indonesian central bank approved the deal but capped DBS's share at 40 percent.
"At 40 percent, the economics will be challenging as it will not allow us to integrate with our existing business in Indonesia," DBS Chairman Peter Seah was quoted as saying. "It will require a review of the economics of the transaction."
DBS previously proposed a $7.2 billion takeover bid for all of Danamon, Indonesia's sixth-largest bank, in 2012. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ryan Woo)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.