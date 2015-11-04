HONG KONG, Nov 4 (IFR) - DBS Bank has mandated
Barclays, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale CIB to
arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings from Friday
for a sterling covered bond.
The proposed transaction will be the second offshore covered
deal from the bank after it priced Singapore's first such
offering in July, a $1 billion three-year bond that priced at
37bp over mid-swaps.
The bank's dollar debut was rated Aaa/AAA/AAA and was issued
from a $10 billion multicurrency programme.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel
Stanton)