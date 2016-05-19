SINGAPORE, May 19 (IFR) - DBS Bank has hired
Barclays, DBS, NAB, RBC Capital Markets and Westpac to arrange a
covered bond investor update call on May 23.
A potential Australian dollar covered bond transaction may
follow, subject to market conditions. The covered bond is
expected to be rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch).
DBS issued Singapore's first covered bond in July last year,
selling a US$1bn three-year issue, and also looked into selling
a sterling issue, but this would be its first covered bond in
Australian dollars.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)