SINGAPORE, May 25 (IFR) - Singapore's DBS Bank has priced its maiden Australian dollar covered bonds to raise A$750 million ($540 million) at a three-year tenor.

The Kangaroo bonds were offered at par and yield 77bp over three-month BBSW.

DBS, Barclays, NAB, RBC Capital Markets and Westpac were joint lead managers.

The notes, which mature on June 3 2019, are expected to be rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch). (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)