BRIEF-Temasek, others plan to sell stake in Indonesian retailer - WSJ
* Temasek, others plan to sell stake in indonesian retailer - WSJ
SINGAPORE, May 25 (IFR) - Singapore's DBS Bank has priced its maiden Australian dollar covered bonds to raise A$750 million ($540 million) at a three-year tenor.
The Kangaroo bonds were offered at par and yield 77bp over three-month BBSW.
DBS, Barclays, NAB, RBC Capital Markets and Westpac were joint lead managers.
The notes, which mature on June 3 2019, are expected to be rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch). (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)
* Temasek, others plan to sell stake in indonesian retailer - WSJ
JAKARTA, Feb 2 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab on Thursday said it will invest $700 million to expand in Indonesia over the next four years, marking its biggest-ever investment in any country.
* Board recommends stock dividend of 7 percent and cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2jFBQIP) Further company coverage: