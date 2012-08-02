SINGAPORE Aug 3 Singapore's DBS,
Southeast Asia's biggest lender, posted on Friday a 10 percent
rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by strong loan growth
and a drop in bad debt charges.
The bank warned that it expects a little pressure on
interest margins especially in China and sees some headwinds
ahead for loan growth despite a healthy credit pipeline.
DBS made a net profit of S$810 million ($651 million) for
April-June against a net profit of S$735 million a year ago.
That compared with an average forecast of S$795 million,
according to six analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Analysts are expecting the bank to begin a formal regulatory
application process for its planned $7.2 billion acquisition of
Indonesia's Bank Danamon after Indonesia came up with
new rules to restrict ownership of banks, but allowed some
exceptions.
($1 = 1.2443 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and XX)