SINGAPORE Aug 1 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings , Southeast Asia's biggest lender, posted a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by strong growth in loans and higher fees, beating expectations.

The result came a day after DBS abandoned its bid to take a controlling stake in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk as Indonesia's central bank had only allowed DBS to buy no more than 40 percent, limiting the benefits of the deal.

DBS earned a net profit of S$887 million ($696 million) in the three months ended June, compared with S$810 million a year earlier. Its profit was above the S$862 million average forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters.

CEO Piyush Gupta, an ex-Citibanker who took the helm in late 2009, has turned the bank from a laggard to an outperformer, helped by double-digit loan growth and strong fee income from capital markets and wealth management.

Last year DBS earned a record net profit of S$3.81 billion, capping a strong run of market-beating results since early 2010.

But analysts say earnings momentum is in danger of slowing due to weaker growth in China and its effect on Hong Kong, DBS's second-biggest market, as well as a series of government measures to tighten lending in Singapore's sizzling property market. ($1 = 1.2740 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)