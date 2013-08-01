BRIEF-Guangdong Mingzhu Group to pay annual cash dividend as 0.35 yuan/10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
SINGAPORE Aug 1 DBS Group Holdings Chief Executive Piyush Gupta said the bank will redouble its efforts to grow organically in Indonesia after it abandoned its bid to buy a controlling stake in Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT .
DBS's strategy to expand in Southeast Asia, where it trails its domestic rivals, suffered a blow after Indonesia's regulators blocked its bid to buy a controlling stake in Danamon from Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd.
Gupta was speaking at a news conference on Thursday after the bank reported a 10 percent rise in second quarter net profit..
He also said the bank does not see any stress in its China trade finance portfolio, but that there is some pressure in the India mid-cap segment. (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Saeed Azhar; Writing by Rachel Armstrong)
* Says board approves unit to boost its registered capital to 300 million yuan ($43.38 million) from 20 million yuan
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: