BRIEF-Guangdong Mingzhu Group to pay annual cash dividend as 0.35 yuan/10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says board approves unit to boost its registered capital to 300 million yuan ($43.38 million) from 20 million yuan
* Says board approves unit to boost its registered capital to 300 million yuan ($43.38 million) from 20 million yuan