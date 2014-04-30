SINGPAORE, April 30 The chief executive of DBS Group Holdings said on Wednesday that new housing loan applications at the bank are down 45 pct from a year earlier.

Piyush Gupta was speaking at a media conference, after the lender had earlier reported better-than-expected first quarter net profit of S$1.03 billion ($820.4 million). ($1 = 1.2555 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Richard Pullin)