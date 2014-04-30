UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Corrects to insert dropped word 'not' in 4th paragraph)
SINGAPORE, April 30 DBS Group Holdings , Singapore's biggest bank, beat expectations as first-quarter core net profit rose 9 percent to a record, helped by strong growth in loans.
DBS said core net profit came to a record S$1.033 billion ($823 million) for the first three months of 2014, up from S$950 million in the same period a year earlier and above an average forecast of S$857 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.
Net profit including special items, climbed 30 percent to S$1.231 billion, boosted by items such as a one-off gain from the sale of a stake in a Philippine lender.
DBS has so far largely not been affected by slower growth in the housing market after government cooling measures.
"Despite challenging fixed income markets, quarterly earnings crossed the S$1 billion mark for the first time, a testament to the strength of our franchise," DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said in a statement. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
