SINGAPORE, Sept 20 DBS , Southeast
Asia's largest bank, said on Tuesday it plans to invest S$250
million($198 million) over the next five years in its private
banking business.
Half of the investment amount will go towards DBS's
technology platform, while the remaining funds will be evenly
spread out between hiring staff, products and privileges for
their clients, said chief operating officer of DBS wealth
management Olivier Crespin.
DBS also launched a new private banking offering, DBS
Treasures private client in Singapore and Hong Kong, for high
net worth individuals with investible assets of S$1.5 million
and above.
The private bank has S$45 billion in assets under
management, and expects this to grow by an annualised double
digit percent year-on-year in future, Tan Su Shan, head of
wealth management at DBS told reporters at a news briefing.
Asia has become a battleground for global and local private
banks, who are competing for market share in a region that is
fast outpacing the United States and Europe in economic growth.
Powered by China and India, the Asia-Pacific region's
millionaire ranks rose 10 percent to 3.3 million, second only to
the 3.4 million residing in North America and inching ahead of
Europe, which had 3.1 million, according to the latest annual
Merrill Lynch-Capgemini World Wealth Report.($1 = 1.265
Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)